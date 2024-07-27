TTP, Deash terrorists among 38 arrested by CTD in month

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested 38 ‘terrorists’ in 449 targeted operations in various cities of Punjab during a month, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD spokesperson, intelligence-based operations were conducted in different parts of the province, resulting in the arrest of terrorists affiliated with banned organisations.

The CTD said that one terrorist belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was arrested from Lodhran, while a commander of the Daesh was held in Bahawalpur.

The arrested terrorists were planning to attack important installations and institutions, said CTD officials.

Separately, 412 suspects were arrested in 2581 combing operations in the current week, the CTD said and added that during these operations, 107743 individuals were interrogated.

Earlier it was reported that a total of 124 terrorists have been killed and 322 have been arrested in the first six months of the year 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province,

The CTD released the details of operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province this year according to which a total of 1,433 operations were conducted and thwarted 55 terrorist attacks, 124 terrorists were killed while 322 were arrested.

Read More: Punjab CTD arrests Osama bin Laden’s close aide

The CTD report stated that Peshawar was saved from a major attack by arresting two suicide bombers.

The commanders and associates of terrorists groups, identified as Mohsin Qadir, Betni Padakye, Tipu Gul, Zarar Group, Sunta, TTP Gandapur Group were killed during the operations.

Apart from this, 14 suspects involved in the smuggling of explosives were also arrested.