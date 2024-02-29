TTP operative involved in Data Darbar blast arrested

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Rangers on Thursday arrested an active operative of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a joint operation in Nawal Colony, Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to CTD officials, the arrested TTP operative identified as Mir Wais was involved in two separate blasts occurred at the FC check post and Data Darbar.

The TTP operative was planning to carry out terrorist activities along with other terrorists, officials added.

The spokesperson said that illegal weapons and cash were also seized from his possession. The seized weaponry includes explosives, handgrenade, Kalashnikov, Magazine, detonator and other material.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Okara.

As per details, an intelligence-based operation was conducted on Benazir Road in Okara and arrested two terrorists.

The CTD officials stated that weapons, explosives, detonators and batteries from the possession of arrested terrorists.

The terrorists associated with a banned organization were identified as Abdurrehman from Taxila and Talha from Faisalabad.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials apprehended a suspect from Hub River Road allegedly involved in supplying arms and ammunition in Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson in a statement claimed that the accused, identified as Zahid, brought a large number of weapons to Karachi.