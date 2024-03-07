TTP operatives arrested from Karachi’s Kemari

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a joint search operation on Thursday arrested two Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operatives from Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per CTD, the joint Intelliegence-Based Operation was carried out in different areas of Kemari.

During the operation, the details of the suspects were verified through the Talash App device.

During the operation, two TTP operatives Jameel and Ameer Hatim were taken into custody. The CTD spokesperson said the arrested were wanted in several heinous crimes.

Earlier in January, Karachi police and Rangers conducted a joint targeted intelligence-based operation (IBO) and arrested a most wanted terrorist of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant from Ittehad Town.

The Rangers spokesperson stated that the arrested individual was identified as Abdul Ghaffar alias Amjad and recovered the explosives from his possession.

The law enforcers revealed that the arrested individual was a close associate of the commander of the banned militant organization, Muhammad Ali alias Mufti.

The spokesperson claimed that the detained individual was involved in planning a suicide attack at the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in October 2011.

The disclosure unveiled that the group consisted of five suicide bombers, comprising two individuals from Chechnya, one from Azerbaijan, and two locals from Karachi.