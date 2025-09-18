TTP remains gravest threat from Afghanistan, Pakistan warns UN

UNITED NATIONS: Terrorism originating from Afghanistan remains the “gravest threat” to Pakistan’s national security, a senior Pakistani diplomat told the UN Security Council on Wednesday, urging the Afghan Taliban authorities to fulfill their international counterterrorism obligations.

“The TTP (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan), with nearly 6,000 fighters, is the largest UN-designated terrorist group operating from Afghan soil,” said Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, during a debate on the situation in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Ahmad stated that Pakistan had thwarted numerous infiltration attempts by TTP and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists from across the Afghan border. He noted that these militants were equipped with advanced military-grade weapons — much of it left behind by departing U.S. forces.

“These efforts come at a heavy price – huge sacrifices by our valiant security forces and civilians,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said, referring to the martyrdom of 12 Pakistani soldiers in a single incident just this month while they were defending the borders.

“This situation is intolerable,” the Pakistani envoy told the 15-member Council.

Terrorist entities, including ISIL-K/Da’esh, Al-Qaeda, TTP, BLA, and its Majeed Brigade, he said, operate from Afghan sanctuaries, with more than 60 such terrorist camps serving as hubs for enabling cross-border infiltration and attacks.

“We have credible evidence of collaboration among these terrorist groups through joint training, illicit weapons trade, refuge to terrorists, and coordinated attacks – all aimed at targeting civilian and law enforcement agencies and disrupting and sabotaging infrastructure and development projects in Pakistan.”

Read More: Pakistan, US reaffirm resolve against BLA, TTP

Ambassador Ahmad called for swift action on the joint proposal by China and Pakistan in the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee to designate the BLA and Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations — both already listed by the United States.

Recalling that Pakistan has “consistently advocated sustained engagement with Afghanistan”, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad stressed that the Taliban sanctions regime must not “fall prey to political considerations of Council members”.

Specifically, travel-ban-exemption requests for Taliban officials remain crucial for meaningful engagement, he said, recalling the recent quadrilateral meeting between Pakistan, China, Iran, and the Russian Federation in Dushanbe, “where we agreed on result-oriented engagement” with Afghanistan’s interim authorities.

Urging international engagement with clear objectives, reciprocal steps and a “realistic road map guided by dialogue and diplomacy”, he underscored: “Isolation and disengagement serves no one’s interest.”