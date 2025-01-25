Tuba Anwar says no to ‘unnecessary drama’

Showbiz starlet Syeda Tuba Anwar is saying no to all the unnecessary drama and unpaid tears.

In a light-hearted conversation with fellow actor Dananeer Mobeen, on her digital show, Tuba Anwar admitted that she is not into ‘unpaid and unnecessary drama’ at all and doesn’t like to talk bad about people.

When asked about her one prominent quality which she would advise others to adopt for a peaceful and healthy life, Anwar gave it a deep thought to come up with one and replied, “I don’t bitch about others for no apparent reason. I believe it’s a good habit.”

“I try not to get into things like that. I don’t like drama at all,” she added. “I’m not interested in any kind of drama I’m not being paid for.”

“The other day I was telling my mom, ‘Ammi, I will not cry here because I’m not being paid to shed my tears here’,” quipped the ‘Baby Baji’ star.

On the work front, Syeda Tuba Anwar last reprised her role of Farhat, in the star-studded daily serial, ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’, the sequel to the blockbuster family drama.

Moreover, she also played a pivotal role in the play ‘Teray Janay Kay Baad’.