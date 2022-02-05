Tubewell operator turns out to be millionaire, petrol pump confiscated

LAHORE: Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has confiscated a petrol pump owned by a tubewell operator of the canal department, ARY News reported.

Asif Hussain, a grade-4 employee of the Punjab government, amassed wealth through illegal means, the ACE said, adding he owned a petrol pump worth over Rs35 million in Muzaffargarh, which has now been confiscated following the court order.

He was reportedly the frontman of former XEN Pervez Iqbal and Muhammad Azhar.

The ACE will auction the petrol pump and deposit the money it will fetch in the national exchequer.

It also confiscated Rs30 million worth of properties owned by a clerk of the canal department. The accused allegedly purchased these properties using ill-gotten money.

Cases were registered against both accused under the anti-corruption law. According to the cases, they amassed more wealth than their sources of income justify.

Separately, the ACE arrested a stamp paper vendor, Kashif Riaz accused of encroaching upon 34 kanal of land owned by a citizen in collusion with his accomplices named Qasim Riaz and Abu Bakar.

