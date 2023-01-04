‘Tunisha Sharma’s mom tried to strangle her’, alleges Sheezan Khan’s lawyer

The lawyer of Indian actor Sheezan Khan – the main accused in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case – has levelled shocking allegations against the latter’s mother.

In a fresh press conference with the family of Sheezan Mohammed Khan, his lawyer has levelled some serious allegations against the mother of Tunisha Sharma, Vanita, who filed a case against Khan for the abutment of suicide.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Speaking to the media, lawyer Shailendra Mishra claimed, “It was Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha’s mom Vanita Sharma who dominated and controlled her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

“Post lockdown, Tunisha’s mom and Kaushal even forced the actress to travel to Chandigarh, and when she refused, Vanita broke her mobile phone and even tried to strangle her,” he further alleged.

“Tunisha had shared all of this with the director of the show she was a part of then.”

Mishra continued, “Tunisha & Sanjeev Kaushal an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal & her mother, Vanita used to control Tunisha’s finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_) He also claimed that her ‘so-called uncle Pawan Sharma’ used to manage Tunisha four years ago, but was fired from the position ‘because he used to interfere a lot & behave harshly with her’.

Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan’s family makes shocking revelations

In the same media talk, Khan’s mother also alleged Vanita of being controlling towards Tunisha and forcing her to work when she was willing to go on a world tour. The family also mentioned that they reached out to the deceased’s mother to discuss her mental state, to which, Vanita confessed to having neglected the actor in the past. For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma, 20, committed suicide on December 24, by hanging herself in the makeup room of co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan on the sets of their drama serial ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_) Khan was charged with abetment of suicide upon the complaint of Sharma’s mother and was taken into custody a day later.

Comments