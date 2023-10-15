Turbat attack injured labourers brought to Multan hospital

MULTAN: Two injured labourers of Turbat attack have been brought back to Multan and admitted at Nishtar Hospital, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Gunmen had killed six and injured two labourers in Balochistan’s Turbat city in an overnight attack.

Two injured have been brought back in a special flight to Multan, assistant commissioner said.

Injured labourers have been identified as Mohammad Toheed from Narowal and Ghulam Mohammad from Shuja Abad.

“Both of them being provided medical attendance at hospital,” the official added.

Commissioner Multan Amir Khattak on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has contacted Balochistan provincial administration for return of mortal remains of six slain labourers from Turbat.

Punjab CM had directed the Commissioner to arrange return of the labourers in personal supervision.

Local officials said that the attack took place in Sattelite area of Turbat city.

The accused entered in the under-construction house of a local contractor Naseer and committed the heinous crime leaving six labourers dead and two injured, police officials said.