Turkey says 36 nationals from Gaza-bound flotilla due to return

ISTANBUL: Turkey said 36 of its citizens were expected to return home via a special flight on Saturday afternoon, after Israel intercepted a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.

“We expect 36 of our nationals on the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels seized by Israeli forces in international waters will return to our country this afternoon via a special flight,” Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said on X, adding that the final number has not been finalised.

The spokesman said efforts were underway to complete the procedures for the remaining citizens “as soon as possible so that they can come to Turkey”.

He added that third-country nationals were also planned to be on board the flight.

Turkey has called the Israeli interception “an act of terrorism” and on Thursday said it had opened an investigation after Israeli forces arrested Turkish citizens on board the flotilla.

Israel blocked similar flotilla attempts to reach the Gaza Strip in June and July.