web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Turkey bus crash kills 9, injures 26

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

A bus crashed through a highway bridge near Ankara early Friday, killing nine people and injuring 26, the governor of Turkey’s capital region said.

The accident occurred at 5:00 am (0200 GMT), the TRT public television channel said. It was travelling from Eskisehir, a city west of Ankara.

Ankara region governor Vasip Sahin said preliminary information suggested the driver had fallen asleep as there were no indications he had tried to brake.

An investigation has been launched.

Bus accidents are fairly common in Turkey.

In May, 10 people died and 40 were injured when a bus and two cars and a truck collided on a highway near the southern city of Mersin.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.