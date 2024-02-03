Turkey completes new homes in area hit by earthquake

Turkey on Saturday handed over keys to newly-completed houses to some of those left homeless after last year’s devastating earthquake, one year after the country’s deadliest disaster in its modern history.

Powerful quakes on Feb. 6, 2023 in southern Turkey killed more than 50,000 people in 11 provinces and left millions homeless.

“Today, we are delivering 7,275 houses in Hatay… We will gradually deliver 40,000 houses throughout the region as soon as their construction is completed,” President Tayyip Erdogan said during a ceremony in Hatay, the province worst-hit by the earthquakes.

Some 75,000 houses will be delivered over the next two months, Erdogan said, adding that the government planned to deliver a total of 200,000 houses this year.

Around 680,000 homes were destroyed in the earthquake region, Urbanisation Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki told reporters on Friday, adding that 390,000 families are registered to receive houses to be built there.

“Tenders for 200,000 apartments were completed, and construction of some of them is going on. Some were finished and deliveries will be made soon. The tender process for approximately 100,000 apartments continues,” he said.

After the earthquakes, Erdogan promised 319,000 new homes by February 2024 and a total 680,000 a year later.