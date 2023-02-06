Turkey Earthquake: TV Reporter Comforts Scared Child During Live Report

A Turkish TV reporter aids the young girl in a live broadcast, who appears visibly distressed by the scenes around her. It appears to be in the aftermath of the collapse.

The Turkish local news channel was broadcasting from Malatya, a city in the east of Turkey, the reporter ran from a damaged building destroyed during the aftershock, creating a plume of dust and debris.

The video shared by the news channel’s social media account on Twitter in which the cameraman captured people running from the scene amid screams and the sound of alarms.

The reporter and cameraperson appeared unharmed and carried on documenting their experience following the collapse, which was broadcasted live.

A second 7.5-magnitude tremor occurred around the same time and was not considered to be an aftershock.

At least 1,400 people have been killed across Turkey and Syria. Thousands more are injured. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that everyone was “putting their heart and soul” into rescue efforts after around 3,000 buildings collapsed.

Tremors from the earthquake were felt in Beirut, Lebanon. Ayham Marjeh was broadcasting live on Arab station Al Mayadeen when the news studio shook. He described the moment as “terrifying” in a tweet.

Comments