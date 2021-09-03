Turkey ends quarantine requirement for Pakistani travellers

ISTANBUL: The Turkish government has lifted quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated passengers from Pakistan.

According to the new regulations that will be effective from September 4, all passengers will have to furnish a negative PCR test result conducted 72 hours before their entry into Turkey.

Passengers arriving from Pakistan, who will have proof of COVID-19 vaccination, will be exempted from quarantine. Such vaccination should be of two doses approved by the World Health Organisation (except for Johnson & Johnson which is a single dose).

Those who have got the second dose at least 14 days before their arrival will be exempted from quarantine. Passengers who will not have any vaccination proof will be required to quarantine at their residences or addresses that they will declare and tourists will quarantine at their booked hotels.

They will undergo a PCR test on the 10th day of the quarantine period and in case of a negative result, quarantine application will be terminated. The persons who do not take a PCR test on the 10th day will be kept under quarantine for 14 days. In case the test results are positive, the case will be dealt with as per the guidelines of the Turkish Ministry of Health.