Turkey recalls ambassador from Israel amid Gaza escalation

Turkey has recalled its ambassador from Israel amid the humanitarian crisis and Israeli attacks in Gaza.

According to the Turkish foreign ministry statement, Ankara has recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations due to the humanitarian crisis and continuing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier Netanyahu was “no longer someone we can talk to”. Israel’s envoys to Turkey left the country last month after protests erupted in support of Palestinians. Israel stated that it had recalled its envoys to assess bilateral ties.

Earlier, Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel’s blockade and bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip ‘a massacre’.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while speaking to the members of his ruling AK Party in parliament Wednesday, said even war had a “morality” but the flare-up since the weekend had “very severely” violated that.

He condemned Israel for cutting off electricity and water to Gaza and destroying infrastructure. Erdogan said, “Preventing people from meeting their most fundamental needs and bombing housing where civilians live – in short, conducting a conflict using every sort of shameful method – is not a war, it’s a massacre.”

“We openly oppose the killing of civilians on Israeli territories. Likewise, we can never accept the massacre of defenseless innocents in Gaza by indiscriminate, constant bombardments.”

It is pertinent to mention here that an Israeli air strike on an ambulance being used to evacuate the wounded from besieged northern Gaza killed 15 people and injured 60 others on Friday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said one of its ambulances was struck “by a missile fired by the Israeli forces” just feet from the entrance to the hospital in Gaza City, in an attack it says killed 15 people and wounded more than 60 others.

Video shared on social media, showed people lying in blood next to an ambulance with flashing lights on a city street as people rushed to help.