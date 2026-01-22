Turkey single entry, multiple entry visa fee in Pakistan 2026

ISLAMABAD: Citizens of Pakistan holding ordinary passports are required to obtain a visit visa before travelling to Turkey.

Turkey, officially known as Turkiye, is an attractive tourist destination for the spring months of April and May.

The Turkish embassy in Pakistan does not accept visa applications directly; instead, applications are processed through Anatolia Visa Application Centres, which operate in several major cities across the country.

Those Pakistanis who are planning to visit Turkiye, have to submit all the relevant documents, including a bank statement, health insurance, photographs, fingerprints, return ticket, hotel reservation and others while applying for the visa.

Turkiye Visit Visa Application Fee

Türkiye offers both single-entry and multiple-entry visit visas with varying durations of stay. While fees are listed in US dollars, Pakistani applicants are required to make payments in Pakistani rupees at the prevailing exchange rate.

As of January 2026, the fee for a single-entry visa for valid for three months is set at $180. A six-month single-entry visa costs $200, while a 12-month or a year-long single-entry visa is priced at $220.

While the fee for a multiple-entry visit visa valid for 12 months stands at $340.

Anatolia has stated that all payments must be made in Pakistani rupees only. An additional VIP service fee of $15.