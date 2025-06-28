Turkey, Spain transport agreement and Infrastructure cooperation

ISTANBUL: A pivotal Turkey-Spain transport agreement has been signed between Turkey and Spain during the Global Transport Connectivity Forum held in Istanbul.

Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu and Spain’s Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Oscar Puente Santiago, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

It aims to enhance collaboration on transport corridors, logistics, and sustainable infrastructure development.

Minister Abdulkadir highlighted that this was the first time the Global Transport Connectivity Forum was hosted in Turkey, aiming not just for dialogue but for cooperative alliances. We earlier signed alike agreement with Italy. Now, with Spain, we’re expanding our cooperation on transport corridors, he stated.

The forum itself was a major negotiation, hosting representatives from around 70 countries. Turkey held bilateral discussions with 12 nations, including Spain, Montenegro, Lithuania, Chad, Djibouti, and Morocco, planning to sign 5–6 new agreements.

The Turkey–Spain transport agreement is part of a comprehensive program involving 5–6 new bilateral deals, with participation from nearly 70 countries.

Turkey has invested $300 billion in transport infrastructure over the past 23 years, reinforcing its strategic role as a regional logistics hub.

This Turkey–Spain transport agreement is expected to facilitate smoother trade routes, improve infrastructure interoperability, and promote sustainable mobility solutions across Europe and Asia.

Highlighting Turkey’s international importance amid global tensions, Uraloglu noted the country’s stability, progress and commitment to regional development.

Bilateral meetings were also held with 12 nations, including Montenegro, Lithuania, and Morocco, underscoring the forum’s global reach.

This Turkey-Spain transport agreement marks a significant step in enhancing connectivity and sustainable mobility across Europe and Asia

