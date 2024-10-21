Turkey visit visa: Check visa, service fee in Pakistan – October 2024

KARACHI: To explore the beauty of a blend of historical sites, resorts, and a variety of entertainment options in Turkiye from Pakistan, it is mandatory to possess a valid passport to apply for a visit visa before traveling to the country.

The applicants in Pakistan are required to submit all the relevant documents, including bank statements, health insurance, photographs, fingerprints, ticket details, and hotel reservations along with the visa application at Anatolia Visa Application Centers.

Turkiye Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan

The Pakistani nationals who desire to get a Turkiye visa have to pay the visa fee only in cash in Pakistani local currency (PKR), as per the exchange rate of the previous day announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Meanwhile, the fee for a single-entry Turkiye visit visa from Pakistan stands at $60 while it is $190 for a multiple-entry visit visa from Pakistan.

As of October 21, 2024, one US dollar is equal to Rs277.65 in the open market according to which the Embassy fee for a single entry visa in PKR will stand at Rs 16,659 and Rs52,753 for a multiple entry visa.

Anatolia Visa Application Center Service Fees

In addition to the embassy fee, the Anatolia Visa Application Centre receives services fee depending on which category you have chosen for visa application. It charges $65 or Rs18,047 for normal application and $80 or Rs 22,212 for VIP application.