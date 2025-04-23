Turkey’s opposition set to defy protest ban on Wednesday

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s opposition has called on supporters to rally outside the parliament in Ankara on Wednesday in defiance of an official ban on gatherings on a symbolic day for the republic.

A month after the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s biggest political rival — the head of the main opposition CHP party said he would speak outside parliament as the country marks National Sovereignty Day.

Ozgur Ozel — who was elected 18 months ago as head of CHP, which was established by the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk — reiterated a call to join the rally in a post on X late Tuesday despite a government ban on gatherings.

“April 23 cannot be banned. Our gathering in front of parliament and march to Anitkabir (Ataturk’s Tomb) cannot be stopped,” he wrote.

“I invite all people of Ankara, especially young people and students, and everyone who will be in Ankara tomorrow, to come to parliament at 5:00 pm (1400 GMT), Turkish flags in hand. Sovereignty belongs to the nation!”

Imamoglu, who is the CHP’s candidate for the 2028 presidential race, also referenced the rally from his cell at Istanbul’s Silivri prison, where he has been held on corruption charges since March 23.

“I will watch this march for national sovereignty from prison. I will be at your side, marching with you,” Imamoglu said on X.

Imamoglu’s arrest has triggered a wave of protests in Turkey’s main cities primarily driven by young people.