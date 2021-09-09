Watch: Turkish boy becomes internet sensation during Erdogan’s ceremony

A hilarious video made rounds that showed a boy cutting a highway tunnel inauguration ribbon before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“A boy cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony for a highway tunnel in Turkey,” Reuters captioned its Twitter video. “That wasn’t such a big deal in itself, but that job had been reserved for Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan.”

A boy cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony for a highway tunnel in Turkey. That wasn’t such a big deal in itself, but that job had been reserved for Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdogan pic.twitter.com/dk0cNj3Yrp — Reuters (@Reuters) September 5, 2021

The 42-second clip sees children standing in front of the Turkish president who had scissors in his hands and speaking in the ceremony. The boy cut the ribbon just before Erdogan could.

After realizing that he made a mistake, he tries to make it right by holding the ribbon in its original position. The Turkish president went on with the plan and cut the ribbon afterwards.

Erdogan found humour in the situation as he tapped the boy’s head while the minor had a smile on his face. He also gave high fives to the children that were standing on stage.

The footage has over 269,400 views with 193 retweets, 74 quote tweets and 559 likes and counting. Here are some of the hilarious comments on the post.

Damn kids get off my lawn! 😂 — Rego (@Rego89200060) September 6, 2021

That boy is great 😁! — Kibet™️ (@kibeTweets) September 5, 2021

The highway tunnel inaugurated by the future of the country by his tiny hands..All's well that ends well 🙂 — Atish Nakulkrishna🇮🇳 (@ANakulkrishna) September 7, 2021

Omg, did Tayyip Erdoğan hit the little boy head with his fingers. What a wicked man. I am so much happy for boy. Too bad for the bad guy Tayyip. Haha — Eagleeyes. #ENDSARS #ENDSARSNOW (@LiberalClinton) September 5, 2021

It is not the first time that children have interrupted ministers and ceremonies.

Earlier, a cabinet member in New Zealand Carmel Sepuloni was giving an online interview from her home when her son came barging into the room with a carrot in his hand. The interviewer was in splits as she tried to usher him away.