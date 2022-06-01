Turkish companies interested to invest in Pakistan

Delegates from different Turkish companies met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his visit to Turkey and showed interest in investing in different sectors in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister held separate meetings with the delegation of multiple Turkish companies, who expressed their interest in investing in sectors such as renewable energy and waste management systems.

A deligation of Turk company Arcelik headed by their Chief Commercial officer met with PM Shehbaz and appreciated the PM for facilitating investors in Pakistan. Turk company Zorlo’s delegation met with the PM too and expressed interest in investing in the renewable energy sector in Pakistan.

Other delegations from companies such as Al-Barak and Kemya met with the PM and discussed possible investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The PM invited all companies to invest in Pakistan and ordered relevant officials to facilitate them in all ways possible.

The PM said that we are determined to complete all ongoing Pak-Turk projects and initiate new ones. the previous government sabotaged many Pak-Turk projects over political enmities. Facilitating all foreign investors is our foremost priority, the PM added.

On arrival in Ankara, Prime Minister Sharif was warmly welcomed by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and other high officials at Esenboga Airport.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Turkish Army presented a salute to him.

