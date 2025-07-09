Turkish FM, defense minister arrive in Pakistan on official visit

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defence Yasir Guler arrived in Islamabad on an official visit to Pakistan.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the Turkish leaders reached Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, they were received by Additional Secretary (West Asia), Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani.

During their official engagements in Pakistan, important issues of mutual interest will be discussed. The visiting dignitaries are scheduled to meet high officials in Pakistan.

The visit reflects the close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual trust.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The DPM/FM spoke with Turkish FM and they also discussed the recent regional developments and the forthcoming ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) scheduled to be held on 10-11 July in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.