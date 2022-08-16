Turkish ice cream trick?: Faisal Javed opens up about viral Imran Khan moment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed spoke about viral video which suggests that he pulled off a “Turkish ice cream trick” with his party chief Imran Khan during their power show in Lahore.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Senator Faisal Javed, while speaking exclusively to ARY News, said he did not know about the “Turkish ice cream trick” suggestion at first. He said he saw it on YouTube and after their rally ended.

Faisal Javed said he was introducing Imran Khan in his trademark style but could not complete it. He said he had no idea his party’s chairman was standing behind him to take the microphone and start his address.

The senator said the party’s chairman would have slapped the person who did it instead of him but is a loving person. He added that he did not do it on purpose.

He said they talked about the “interesting” moment, adding he would tell the reaction of Imran Khan later.

Related – Imran Khan announces power shows across Pakistan

It is pertinent to mention that the moment happened between August 13 and 14 during PTI’s rally. The people, who were present at the venue and others watching at home, had enjoyed the moment.

Imran Khan’s across Pakistan had expressed their national pride by singing the national anthem.

Comments