Turkish immigrants seek SHC order for delay in expulsion

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) on Tuesday rejected a plea of Turkish nationals seeking immediate stay against government’s steps to expel illegal foreign citizens.

The high court’s constitutional bench was hearing a petition filed by 28 Turkish citizens seeking deferral in their expulsion from Pakistan.

“How could the court restrain the government from expulsion of illegally staying foreign nationals,” Justice Yousuf Ali Saeed questioned. “Petitioners are Turkish nationals, what they were doing in Afghan refugee camps,” Justice Saeed asked.

“Petitioners are Turkey’s citizens but they were residing at Afghan refugee camp,” petitioners’ lawyer said.

“When they had arrived in Pakistan,” asked the bench. “Petitioners had arrive in Pakistan 45 years ago for preaching,” lawyer replied.

“If they have documents to verify their Turkish nationality,” court further asked. “Petitioners don’t have any papers,” lawyer replied.

The lawyer pleaded to the court to grant four months stay in the country for documentation.

Justice Yousuf Saeed said that the court couldn’t do anything, petitioners could contact the Turkish Consulate or the Embassy.