web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Monday, November 4, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Turkish inflation inches down to 48.6% in October: official

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s annual inflation rate fell less than expected to 48.6 percent in October, official data showed Monday, as officials strive to bring down soaring consumer prices.

Inflation had slowed to 49.4 percent in September, also less than expected.

Turkey’s central bank began to raise interest rates last year to battle soaring prices, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his opposition to orthodox monetary policy.

In September, the central bank kept its main interest rate stable at 50 percent for a sixth consecutive month.

“The smaller-than-expected fall in Turkish inflation in October … is likely to dash any remaining hopes that a monetary easing cycle will start this year,” said Nicholas Farr, emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics research firm.

“The risks now seem skewed towards interest rate cuts arriving even later than our current forecast of Q1 (first quarter) next year,” he added.

Consumer prices rose by 2.9 percent on a monthly basis in October, according to figures from the TUIK statistics office.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.