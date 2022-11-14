Turkish minister says person behind Istanbul blast arrested

ISTANBUL: Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu early Monday claimed to have arrested the person behind the explosion in Turkiye’s Istanbul has been arrested.

He reiterated that Türkiye will continue with its resolute and rightful war on terror as he hinted at a terror organization behind the attack.

“We will retaliate against those who are responsible for this heinous terror attack,” he added.

Soylu confirmed that eight people were killed and 81 were injured in the attack.

Fifty of the injured were released from hospitals, while five are in intensive care units, he said.

Also, two of the injured are in critical condition, he added.

In a televised press conference on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the “vile attack” that ripped through central Istanbul. “The relevant units of our state are working to find the perpetrators… behind this vile attack,” he said.

Erdogan further that initial signs pointed to a “terror” attack in the explosion. “It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs… there is a smell of terror there,” he added.

