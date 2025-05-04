web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, May 5, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Turkish naval ship TCG BÜYÜKADA visits Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Turkish naval ship TCG BÜYÜKADA arrived at Karachi Port on a goodwill visit.

According to Pakistan’s state-run news agency, the APP, upon arrival, the Turkish naval ship was warmly welcomed by officials from both the Turkish and Pakistan Navies, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) on Sunday.

During its stay in Karachi, the crew of TCG BÜYÜKADA will engage in a series of professional interactions with Pakistan Navy personnel.

The visit aims to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen maritime cooperation between the two navies, it further said.

The goodwill visit of TCG BÜYÜKADA stands as a testament to the ever-strengthening maritime collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye.

It reflects the deep-rooted mutual trust and strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations, anchored in centuries-old historical and cultural ties, the press release said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.