Turkish Speaker expresses grief over losses by floods in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Mustafa Sentop has expressed his grief over the losses caused by floods in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Turkish Speaker expressed his grief during a telephonic conversation with Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

During the telephonic conversation, Mustafa Sentop said his country stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this difficult hour. “Our hearts beat with the hearts of Pakistani brothers and sisters,” he added.

Meanwhile, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf briefed him about the devastation caused by the floods.

He said both the countries have always stood by each other in difficult times. He commended the immediate dispatch of relief goods by Turkiye for the flood victims.

A day earlier, it was reported that tens of millions of people across swathes of Pakistan were battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, with countless homes washed away, vital farmland destroyed, and the country’s main river threatening to burst its banks.

Officials say 1,061 people have died since June when the seasonal rains began, but the final toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off after flood-swollen rivers washed away roads and bridges.

