Turkiye aims for muslim unity on global issues: Mehmet Pacaci

KARACHI: Pakistan Turkiye is working to bring together the Muslim world on the “same point” on the simmering issues of Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir, Islamophobia, and Cyprus, said the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Addressing the “Meet the Press” program at Karachi Press Club (KPC), Mehmet Pacaci said that Turkiye and Pakistan already share a common stance on respective issues on all international forums, including the UN, OIC, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

“It’s Turkiye’s policy to bring together the Muslim Ummah for a common stand on these issues, ” Pacaci said responding to a question regarding different blocs within the Muslim world.

Condemning the Israeli offensive on Gaza that has killed over 35,000 people, mostly children and women since Oct last, he said that Ankara has already provided “evidence” of Israeli “genocide” in the besieged enclave.

Pacaci said that Turkiye “fully” supports Pakistan’s territorial integrity, and wants Pakistan and India to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute through talks, and by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“Turkiye and Pakistan support each other on all key issues on international and regional forums. The two countries, which share deep-rooted bilateral relations have always stood alongside each other in trying times, ” he maintained.

“Whether, it’s 2022 massive floods in Pakistan or Fethe b.6, 2023 earthquakes in Turkiye, the two countries stood together and helped each other, ” he went on to say.

He also appreciated Islamabad for taking action against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO)-linked schools and individuals operating in Pakistan following the July 2016 failed coup.

Pacaci observed that the current trade volume between the two countries is incommensurate with the close historical and cultural relations the two allies enjoy.

The current trade volume between the two countries stands at $1 billion.

The two governments, he added, have decided to increase the incumbent trade volume up to $5 billion in next two to three years.

Trade between the two countries through land route also needs to be improved, he said.

In defense sector, he further said, the two countries have already been in close cooperation.

In July 2018, the Pakistan Navy signed a contract with Turkey’s state-run defense firm ASFAT to acquire four MILGEM-class ships.

According to the agreement, two corvettes will be built in Turkiye, and the other two will be built in Pakistan, which also involves technology transfer between the two countries.

One of the four ships, Pacaci said, has already been commissioned in Pakistan navy.

Several Turkish organizations, including Marif Foundation, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), and Turkish Red Crescent have long been working in Pakistan, he added.

The Marif Foundation, he said, is running over 80 schools across Pakistan to serve 13,000 students.