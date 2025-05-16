Turkiye ambassador registers himself as Alkhidmat volunteer

LAHORE: The Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, formally registered himself as an Alkhidmat volunteer as a symbolic gesture of commitment and assured his continued support for the organization’s future initiatives.

During his visit to the national headquarters of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan in Lahore, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu was warmly received by President Alkhidmat Foundation Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman, Secretary General Syed Waqas Jafri, Vice Presidents Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, Syed Ihsanullah Waqas, Dr. Mushtaq Mangat, and other senior officials.

During the visit, the Ambassador was given a detailed tour of the Alkhidmat Complex and briefed on the organization’s ongoing humanitarian activities, both within Pakistan and internationally. These included relief projects, volunteer engagement, and various development initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman stated that Turkiye and Pakistan have always stood by each other during times of need. “Our partnership with Turkish humanitarian organizations is a matter of great pride for us,” he said.

Ambassador Neziroglu praised the services of Alkhidmat Foundation, describing them as exemplary. He emphasized the deep cultural and emotional bond between the peoples of Turkiye and Pakistan, noting, “Our flags may differ in color, but our hearts beat as one.” He also expressed a strong interest in expanding mutual cooperation, particularly in initiatives aimed at youth engagement and joint community service.

The ambassador acknowledged and appreciated the role of Alkhidmat volunteers during the recent earthquake in Turkiye, offering his heartfelt thanks for their timely and selfless support.

The visit concluded with the presentation of an honorary shield, a model of Minar-e-Pakistan, and traditional Pakistani gifts — a shawl and cap — by Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman to the Turkish Ambassador.