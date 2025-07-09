Turkiye Defence Minister calls on Pakistan Air Chief, discusses warfare collaboration

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation led by Minister of Defence of the Republic of Turkiye Mr Yasar Güler called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during here Wednesday at Air Headquarters.

The meeting encompassed discussions on evolving regional security dynamics, progress of ongoing defence cooperation and prospects for future collaboration in emerging domains of warfare, said a news release by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff highlighted the enduring brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, emphasizing the common aspirations and strategic convergence that bind the two nations.

He reaffirmed PAF’s steadfast resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the domains of advanced training and aerospace technologies. Both dignitaries also agreed on the establishment of dedicated joint working groups to streamline and accelerate progress across various sectors of mutual interest.

The Turkish Minister of Defence expressed sincere gratitude to the Air Chief for the warm reception and gracious hospitality extended by Pakistan Air Force.

He lauded PAF’s exceptional performance under the insightful leadership of Air Chief in the recent conflict with India, commending its operational preparedness and resolute defence of national sovereignty.

Highlighting the longstanding fraternal ties between Turkiye and Pakistan, Mr. Yasar Güler conveyed Turkiye’s earnest desire to bolster bilateral defence relations through deeper industry-to-industry collaboration.

He particularly emphasized the need to explore joint ventures in cutting-edge domains, including niche disruptive technologies, advanced avionics and unmanned aerial systems.

The Turkish Defence Minister also expressed his appreciation for PAF’s continued support in the pilot exchange programme, which he termed as a vital initiative for fostering professional growth and operational understanding between the two Air Forces.

Both dignitaries concurred on finalizing the modalities for enhanced training collaboration and reaffirmed their strong commitment to expanding the scale and scope of joint bilateral and multilateral air exercises.

The visit of Turkish Minister of Defence to Air Headquarters, Islamabad reflects the shared commitment of both the brotherly nations to enhance strategic cooperation, solidify defence ties and promote lasting institutional linkages between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Turkiye.