Turkiye delegation arrives in Pakistan to visit flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD: A 17-member Turkiye delegation led by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Environment Minister Murat Kurum arrived in Islamabad to visit flood-affected areas of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman received the delegation at the Islamabad airport.

Apart from visiting flood-affected areas of Pakistan, the Turkiye delegation will also call on high-ups of the federal government.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal expressed his gratitude to the leadership and people of Turkiye for extending support to Pakistan in the hour of trial.

“We will never forget Turkiye’s spirit of sharing the pain of Pakistani people,” the Planning minister said, noting that the country was constantly sending relief goods to Pakistan via aircraft and rail.

The visiting Interior Minister informed the Minister for Planning that prayers will be offered for Pakistan today after Friday prayers in ninety thousand mosques of Turkiye.

More than 1,200 people have died, including 380 children, in what the United Nations has called an ‘unprecedented climate catastrophe’.

According to the statement issued by the Climate Change Ministry, 70% of the country has suffered from floods in the last 2 months. The southern parts of the country are underwater right now, they added.

The statement added that health concerns are rising amid devastating floods in the county and the river Indus is facing severe floods right now, he added. Over 1200 people have been reported dead amid floods in the country, while over 3000 have been injured in the city, he added.

