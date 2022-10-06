Turkiye deports 172 illegal Pakistani nationals

Turkiye has deported 172 Pakistanis who reportedly reached the country illegally, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the Turkish authorities arrested 172 Pakistanis for entering the country illegally. The officials further said that the illegal Pakistani immigrants entered Turkiye to reach other European countries.

The deputy counsel general of Istanbul has written a letter to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about illegal immigrants.

The deportees will reach Pakistan on October 10.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday deported 140 Pakistanis from the kingdom over their alleged involvement in criminal and illegal activities.

According to sources, the passengers arrived in Saudi Arabia but were not allowed by the immigration authorities to proceed further after it emerged that they were allegedly involved in illegal activities.

The passengers were then deported and were brought back to the Multan International Airport via Saudi Airline flight.

The passengers later staged a protest over the deportation and also had exchanged heated arguments with officials at the Multan airport. They demanded of the government to take notice of the matter.

