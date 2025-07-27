Türkiye, Indonesia finalise deal for KAAN fighter jets

ISTANBUL: Türkiye has signed a $10 billion deal with Indonesia to export 48 KAAN fighter jets to the country.

The contract, finalised during the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul, is the largest Türkiye-Indonesia defence agreement in the history of the Republic of Türkiye, Turkish media outlets reported.

The defence contract was made between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and two Indonesian defence companies, PT Dirgantara Indonesia and PT Republika Aero Dirgantara.

As per the contract, along with the delivery of the aircraft, extensive cooperation in production, engineering, and technology transfer will also be executed.

The KAAN fighter jet deal will be implemented over a 120-month timeline, with engines locally manufactured in Türkiye.

According to the President of Türkiye’s Defence, Haluk Görgün, the KAAN fighter jet deal is a “historic moment” following a government-to-government master agreement signed in June. “We are pleased to witness this milestone. It reflects our promise to strategic collaborations and technological leadership,” Haluk Görgün stated.

The KAAN, Türkiye’s first fifth-generation native fighter jet, accomplished its maiden flight in early 2024.

Three models have been created, with two test flights additionally scheduled for April and July 2026. The mass production of the jet models is expected to begin in 2028.

Read More: Major update on Pakistan-US flights resumption

TAI General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu emphasised that the KAAN fighter jet deal ranks Türkiye among an exclusive group of nations capable of manufacturing next-generation fighter aircraft.

“Only four countries have achieved this level of capability. Our rapid progress and belief in this project are evident,” he said.

The Türkiye-Indonesia defence agreement also aims to establish new aerospace services in Indonesia to support local production and industrial partnerships.

Haluk Görgün confirmed that they are engaged with other nations in ongoing discussions interested in acquiring the KAAN fighter jet, signifying broader international interest in Türkiye’s defence technology.

In addition to the KAAN fighter jet deal, Türkiye is expected to finalise a supply agreement with Spain for its HÜRJET training aircraft later this year.