Turkiye might enter Israel to help Palestinians, says Erdogan

Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkiye might enter Israel as it had done in the past in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, though he did not spell out what sort of intervention he was suggesting.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been a fierce critic of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, started discussing that war during a speech praising his country’s defence industry.

“We must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these ridiculous things to Palestine.

Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them,” Erdogan told a meeting of his ruling AK Party in his hometown of Rize.

“There is no reason why we cannot do this … We must be strong so that we can take these steps,” Erdogan added in the televised address.

AK Party representatives did not respond to calls asking for more details on Erdogan’s comments. Israel did not immediately make any comment.

The president appeared to be referring to past actions by Turkey.

In 2020, Turkiye sent military personnel to Libya in support of the United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord of Libya.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who heads the Government of National Unity in Tripoli, is backed by Turkiye.

