Turkiye plans to set up military drone factory in Pakistan: Bloomberg

ISLAMABAD: Turkiye has finalised preparations to establish a factory in Pakistan for the production of military drones, Bloomberg reported.

According to Bloomberg the facility will assemble drones using parts exported from Turkiye, including stealth-capable and long-range models.

The move is part of Turkiye’s broader plan to involve Pakistan in its fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme.

The report noted that, under a joint production agreement, Turkiye is also working with Pakistan on the manufacture of naval combat vessels for the Pakistani Navy. In addition, Turkey has upgraded dozens of Pakistan’s F-16 aircraft.

Turkiye’s defence exports have increased by 30 per cent over the past 11 months, reaching $7.5 billion in 2025. Turkish Aerospace Industries established its first office in Pakistan in 2019 and is a key partner in supplying Pakistan with 30 ATA and 1,229 helicopters, under a contract valued at $1.5 billion.

Officials described these joint initiatives as evidence of the Pakistani military’s enhanced capabilities, quality standards, and the reliability of the partnership with Turkiye.

Earlier this month, Turkiye’s Minister of Energy, Mr. Alparslan Bayraktar, visited the General Headquarters (GHQ), where he met Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, with a particular focus on expanding Pak–Turkiye cooperation in the energy sector, strengthening bilateral ties, and exploring avenues for strategic collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing partnership in areas of shared objectives and regional stability.