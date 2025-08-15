Türkiye updates transit visa fees for Pakistani travellers

LAHORE: Türkiye has made changes in transit visa fee for Pakistanis, and updated rates for both single and double transit categories.



The changes are part of continues efforts of Türkiye to simplify travel processes for international passengers going through its strategic hubs, especially Istanbul.

A Türkiye transit visa lets Pakistani and travellers from other countries to pass through Türkiye enroute to their end destination.

Depending on the route, passengers have choice to either remain in the transit zone of the airport or enter the country during their break.

Those who are willing to enter Türkiye having exit the airport must get a valid Turkish transit visa.

Positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Türkiye works as a bridge in global trade and travel passages.

Istanbul, especialy, offers efficient connections to major international destinations, fostering tourism, trade, and diplomatic engagement.

Visa Application Process in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has authorized Anatolia Travel Services to process visa applications. The travel agency is supposed to collect original passports and required documents in agreement with the Turkish Embassy and Consulate guidelines.

Updated Fee for Türkiye Transit for Pakistanis

Türkiye has updated transit visa fee for Pakistanis which is as follow:

Visa Type Duration Fee (USD) Single Transit 3 months $180 6 months $200 12 months $220 Double Transit 3 months $240 6 months $260 12 months $280

All payments will be made in PKR cash online, and the exchange rate of the earlier day announced by the State Bank of Pakistan will be applicable on the fee process.

As a summary of the process, transit visa fee for Pakistanis has been updated for August 2025. Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has authorized Anatolia Travel Services continues to facilitate visa applications, and Payments are accepted in PKR, calculated using SBP’s daily exchange rate.