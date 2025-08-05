Turkiye single and multiple entry visa fees for Pakistanis – August 2025

The Turkish Visa Application Centre in Pakistan, Anatolia, has announced a revised Turkiye visa fee structure for Pakistani passport holders, outlining costs based on the type and duration of stay.

The new prices apply to all applications submitted through official visa centres in the country.

According to the updated schedule, Single Entry Visa fees are as follows:

$180 (approx. PKR 52,200) for a 3-month stay

$200 (approx. PKR 58,000) for a 6-month stay

$220 (approx. PKR 63,800) for a 12-month stay

For those applying for a Multiple Entry Visa, only the 12-month option is available, priced at:

$340 (approx. PKR 98,600)

The Visa Centre has clarified that three and six-month multiple-entry visas are not being offered for any category at this time.

In addition, applicants can choose a VIP visa service for an additional $15 (approx. PKR 4,350), which allows for faster processing.

All payments must be made in cash and in Pakistani Rupees, strictly following the State Bank of Pakistan’s official exchange rate issued the day before payment.

The centre also stated that visa fees are non-refundable, regardless of the outcome of the application.

Turkiye remains a top destination for Pakistani travellers, offering a mix of history, culture, and scenic beauty.

Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Turkiye boasts a unique landscape that is dotted with ancient ruins, majestic mountains, and pristine beaches.

From the sun-kissed beaches of Antalya to the snow-capped mountains of Eastern Anatolia, Turkiye’s diverse landscapes are a feast for the eyes.

Turkiye’s rich cultural heritage is a melting pot of Ottoman, Byzantine, and Anatolian traditions, which is reflected in its vibrant cities, delicious cuisine, and colorful markets.

Whether you’re exploring the bustling streets of Istanbul, relaxing in a traditional Turkish bath, or sampling the local delicacies, Turkiye has something to offer every kind of traveler.

