Turkiye Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan- Oct. 2025 Update

Pakistani citizens holding ordinary passports are required to obtain a Turkiye visa if they wish to travel to Türkiye for tourism purposes.

In Pakistan, Türkiye visa applications are submitted through the Anatolia Visa Application Centres, which operate in several cities in Pakistan, as the Turkish embassy does not accept the applications directly.

Applicants must provide all necessary documents when applying for a Turkiye visit visa, including a bank statement, health insurance, passport-sized photographs, fingerprints, a return air ticket, hotel booking, and other supporting materials.

Türkiye Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan

Pakistani nationals are required to pay the visit visa fee in cash only in Pakistani Rupees (PKR), based on the exchange rate of the previous day announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The embassy fee for a single-entry Türkiye visit visa from Pakistan stands at $60, while it is $190 for a multiple-entry visit visa from Pakistan.

Anatolia Visa Service Fees

In addition to the embassy fee, the Anatolia Visa Application Centre charges a service fee depending on the category selected. It charges $65 and $80 for a VIP application.

Türkiye updates transit visa fees for Pakistani travellers

Türkiye has made changes in transit visa fee for Pakistanis, and updated rates for both single and double transit categories.

The changes are part of continues efforts of Türkiye to simplify travel processes for international passengers going through its strategic hubs, especially Istanbul.

A Türkiye transit visa lets Pakistani and travellers from other countries to pass through Türkiye enroute to their end destination.

Depending on the route, passengers have choice to either remain in the transit zone of the airport or enter the country during their break.

Those who are willing to enter Türkiye having exit the airport must get a valid Turkish transit visa.

Positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Türkiye works as a bridge in global trade and travel passages.