Turkiye’s foreign minister arrives in Pakistan today on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Additional Foreign Secretary Ambassador Ahmed Naseem Warraich received the Foreign Minister of Turkiye and accorded a warm welcome at the airport.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and hold extensive discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

The two sides will review the state of bilateral relations and assess preparations for upcoming high-level engagements between the two countries.

Turkiye and Pakistan have maintained close relations based on friendship and brotherhood since Pakistan’s independence in 1947.

The relations between the two countries have been institutionalized with the establishment of the High-Level Cooperation Council in 2009, which was later upgraded to the level of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the Foreign Ministry said on its website.

The pair also enjoy intense military ties and defense industry cooperation, as well as an annual trade volume of around $1 billion, which the sides expect to up to $5 billion in the coming period.