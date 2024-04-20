Turkiye’s investors keen in outsourcing of Pakistan’s airports

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of Turkish investors visiting Pakistan showed keen interest in Pakistan’s airport sector as the federal government decided to outsource three major airports of the country, ARY News reported.

The delegation visited Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Saturday and would be reaching Karachi to visit Jinnah International Airport.

The delegation is keen on taking over contracts for airport operations and management.

The federal government had earlier decided to outsource the country’s major three airports including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The investors from Germany, France, Netherlands, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Turkiye as well as local groups have shown their interest in outsourcing of three airports of Pakistan.

Earlier on March 21, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday extended the bid submission date for outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has termed transparency as the topmost priority of government in the process of outsourcing international airports.

He said that that firstly, Pakistan is offering to outsource some commercial operations of Islamabad International Airport under Public Private Partnership.

The Prime Minister revealed that steps are being taken to augment the facilities for passengers at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.

He said that Pakistan is heading towards economic prosperity very fast and its dependence on public private partnership is also being accelerated.