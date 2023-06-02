Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s birthday celebrated in grand Super Mario themed bash

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor celebrated the 7th birthday of his son Laksshya Kapoor in a Super Mario-themed bash on Thursday.

Laksshya Kapoor turned seven yesterday and the doting father hosted a grand birthday party for his only son and invited several of his industry friends with their kids to the themed bash.

Sharing the pictures from the celebration on the social site Instagram, the ‘Golmaal’ star wrote, “When the birthday boy is doing summersaults and the kids don’t wanna go home you know you’ve got a blockbuster! Happy birthday my bachcha, the years are going by too fast with you buddy.”

The young lad is seen in colourful attire for his birthday, to imitate the look of the beloved video game character, as he posed with the grandfather, the yesteryear superstar, Jeetendra, and other friends.

As seen in the viral pictures on social media, the bash was attended by the whole Kapoor family, the close buddies of the actor, Rani Mukerji and Ridhi Dogra, while, the sons of Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh were also spotted with their nannies.

For the unversed, Tusshar Kapoor became a single father to son Laksshya in June 2016, via surrogacy.