Tusshar Kapoor to make OTT debut with a grey character

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor is moving away from his comic image to play a grey character in his debut OTT film, titled ‘Dunk’.

Tusshar Kapoor, best known for his comical performances on screen, is challenging himself as an actor, in his first web film and will essay a grey, shaded character in the upcoming title ‘Dunk’.

“It’s a grey-shaded, real, and unique character for me,” Kapoor said. “It’s outside my comfort zone, which is precisely why I was drawn to it. Playing a lawyer is a new challenge that excites me, and I’m eager to delve into this uncharted territory.”

“The passion with which the producer Prerna Arora and the director Abhishek Jaiswal narrated the story, was palpable. It’s a passion project for the entire team, and the script immediately captivated me with its blend of drama, crime, and a compelling social message,” added the ‘Golmaal’ star about the upcoming release.

Further speaking about his future endeavours, Kapoor, who also has Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to The Jungle’ in the pipeline, said he is also looking for more diverse opportunities besides comedy, to explore himself as an actor.

“All the characters that I am doing now are different and don’t belong to that typical comical role. I am not consciously looking for roles that are non-comic, but when something like this comes up, I really challenge myself to do it. It really opens up newer avenues, like what happened with Khakhee, Shor In The City or the Shootout series, it took me out of my comfort zone and people noticed something that is very very different,” he explained.

“I will always value the comic roles and cherish them because they have given me a lot of recognition, so that will not change, I look up to and forward to those roles. But every now and then I want to challenge myself and do something very different.”