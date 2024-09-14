web analytics
TV artist offers his children for sale

QUETTA: Quetta-based senior TV artist Naseer Muhammad Shahi was compelled to sell his children as he is facing extreme poverty, ARY News reported.

Naseer Muhammad Shahi, a differently abled artist, set up a protest camp, saying that the Balochistan Culture stopped his stipend. The artist said that due to his disability, he is unable to work.

Naseer Muhammad Shahi said that he had already held a press conference and informed the authorities that if they do not help him, he would be forced to sell his children.

With tears in his eyes, Naseer Muhammad Shahi fixed the price of each child at Rs. 40,000, asking if anyone can find a goat for sale at such a low price in the market.

 

He said that he would sell his children if the authorities do not provide him with financial assistance.

Naseer Muhammad Shahi said that the new secretary of the culture department has reduced the funds for many artists and increased the amounts for his ‘favorite’ individuals.

