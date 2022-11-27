Controversial tweets: Cases registered against Azam Swati in Karachi

KARACHI: Cases have been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in Karachi over controversial tweets against state institutions, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the first information reports (FIRs) were registered against Azam Swati in different police stations of Karachi – Clifton, Darakhshan and Orangi. All three first information reports (FIRs) were lodged by citizens.

Earlier in the day, a local court granted two days’ physical remand of Senator Azam Swati to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA arrested the PTI senator, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions and was produced before the judicial magistrate today.

The investigation agency sought eight days’ physical remand of Senator Swati from duty judge Waqas Ahmed Raja. The FIA prosecutor and PTI’s Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry advocate appeared before the court.

The Judge earlier reserved his decision over the FIA plea for physical remand of Azam Swati. Later, the judicial magistrate granted two days’ physical remand of Swati to the FIA.

Azam Swati has been arrested for second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city.

“The charge of instigation for sedition requires more inquiry under the relevant clauses,” the court had observed in a written judgment.

“The intention and objective of the petitioner’s tweet will prove after recording evidence in the trial,” the court said, adding that the accused is a 74-year-old man and has no criminal record.

