Twelve khwarij killed in Tirah Valley IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan armed forces killed 12 khwarij in intelligence-based operations (IBO) conducted in Tirah Valley, Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

“Since 20 August 2024, Security Forces have been conducting extensive Intelligence Operations (IBOs) in Tirah Valley, Khyber District on the reported presence of Khwarij,” according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

On midnight of 28 and29 August, Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the khwarij’ locations where after an intense fire exchange, 12 khwarij of Fitna-Al-Khwarij were killed, as per ISPR.

These operations have resulted in major setbacks to Fitna-Al-Khwarij and its affiliates, and so far, thirty-seven terrorists have been sent to hell, while fourteen terrorists have suffered serious injuries.

The IBOs will continue till peace in the area is restored and khwarij is eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, said ISPR.

Earlier in the day, in the backdrop of terrorist activities, targeting innocent civilians in Balochistan on 26 August, the security forces conducted extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and killed five terrorists.

“On the night 29/30 August, in three separate IBOs in districts of Kech, Panjgur and Zhob, five terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces, while three terrorists got injured during the intense fire exchange,” the ISPR said.

Sanitisation operations will continue until all perpetrators, facilitators and abetters of these atrocious acts are brought to justice.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.