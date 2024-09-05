A new ‘Twilight’ series ordered on Netflix

‘Twilight’ fans are in for a treat as a new animated series, based on Stephanie Meyer’s novels series, has been ordered on streaming giant Netflix.

As reported by a foreign-based entertainment publication, Netflix has greenlit an animated series, based on Stephanie Meyer’s companion novel of ‘Twilight’, titled ‘Midnight Sun’, which tells the event from the perspective of Edward Cullen, rather than the usual narration by Bella Swan.

According to the details, the project, which was first reported back in April last year, was confirmed as an animated series by Lionsgate Television studio in March. However, the latest development suggests that the streaming giant is now on board for the series.

Reportedly, Sinead Daly, best known for ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ and ‘Raised by Wolves’ will serve as the writer on ‘Midnight Sun’, and also executive produce it along with Meyer, Meghan Hibbett, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Emily Wissink, Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey.

Lionsgate TV is the producer.

It is worth noting here that the superhit film franchise, collectively known as ‘The Twilight Saga’ of a total of five films, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, along with Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Nikki Reed and Jackson Rathbone.