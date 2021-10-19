Twin brothers trying to drive away lizards fall to death from high-rise

GHAZIABAD: Twin brothers fell to death from the balcony of their 25th floor flat in India’s Ghaziabad.

The incident took place in the Siddarth Vihar locality at 1am on Sunday, Indian media reported, quoting local police.

The deceased were identified as Surya Narayan and Satya Narayan, both 9th graders. The police said initial interrogation of the parents of the twins suggests that the deceased were trying to drive away lizards in the balcony, standing on a chair placed atop a table.

The mother of the brothers was asleep, while their father TS Palani was in Mumbai for official work.

“When the incident took place, their mother and sister were asleep in a separate room. Though the sequence of events is not clear at this juncture, we held discussions with their parents during handing over of the bodies,” a police officer said.

“They said that there used to be a couple of lizards in the balcony, and the two boys were probably trying to drive them away, as they used to do often.”

The police also found a table and a chair in the balcony. “The parents suspect that the children probably placed the chair atop a table and were trying to drive away lizards. In the process, they might have slipped and fell down.”

