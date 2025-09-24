Twin cities set for green revolution with new electric commuter train

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and Rawalpindi are set to become the first eco-friendly commuter rail service, likely operating as an electric vehicle (EV) train. The project is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and promote sustainable transport between the twin cities.

A key meeting was held on Wednesday at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters. The meeting was chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

During the meeting, it was confirmed that the CDA and Pakistan Railways will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the modern train service between the cities. The project will introduce a state-of-the-art train service aimed at improving transportation options.

The meeting included a detailed review of the train’s layout, business model, and the use of eco-friendly technology for the EV Train Project. A briefing was also provided on the ridership survey conducted for the initiative.

A ridership survey and a detailed review of the train’s layout and business model were presented during the meeting. Chairman Randhawa also emphasised that the project would adhere to all necessary environmental regulations and seek to incorporate carbon credits to enhance its sustainability credentials.

He also mentioned plans to extend the service to other areas of Islamabad where the existing railway network can be utilized, further enhancing the project’s scope.

Feeder buses will also be introduced, with electric buses connecting to the Margalla Railway Station to ensure smooth integration of the service.

Read Also: Pakistan Railways plan to revive 7 train routes

“The project will not only modernise the transport infrastructure of the twin cities but also help reduce the burden on existing road networks,” Randhawa said.

The rail service aims to provide affordable, safe, and comfortable travel for citizens, with its implementation adhering to international standards and best practices.

Randhwa further highlighted that the project will not only modernize transportation but also contribute to the overall development of Islamabad.

Senior officials from the CDA and Pakistan Railways, including CDA Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza and Member Planning and Design Dr Khalid Hafiz, were present at the meeting.