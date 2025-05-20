web analytics
Twinkle Khanna reacts to Pakistani artists’ removal from Bollywood covers

Former actor, author and wife of Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, took a hilarious swipe at filmmakers’ decision of removing Pakistani artists from album covers and posters of their Bollywood movies. 

For the unversed, it was noticed last week that all the actors from Pakistan, who have previously starred in Bollywood projects, were edited out of their movie posters and album covers, as the tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours intensified.

Pakistani actors like Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and Mawra Hocane, who have played starring roles in films ‘Raees’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ respectively, were removed from the posters of their Bollywood titles on the streaming apps.

Reacting to the development, Twinkle Khanna suggested that the Indian government and the makers also get the classic songs by Pakistani legends like Abida Parveen and Farida Khanum redubbed by YouTuber and cringe pop singer Pooja Jain aka Dhinchak Pooja, in order to completely ban Pakistani artists from working in India.

“After the recent re-release of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, I have been listening to the songs on repeat,” Khanna began to write in her column.

She continued, “While browsing Spotify, I realised actor Mawra Hocane had been edited out from the album cover. Further digging reveals that other Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have been similarly erased from their online posters.”

 

“Not wanting to be left behind in doing my duty as a good citizen, I propose that we get all of Abida Parveen and Farida Khanum’s songs redubbed by our very own Dhinchak Pooja,” she quipped. “That will really teach the Pakistanis a lesson.”

Also Read: ‘Perhaps edit your scripts’: Ameer Gilani reacts to wife Mawra Hocane’s removal from ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ poster

