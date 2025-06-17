Twitch bans RaKai after caught texting and driving in livestream

Popular Twitch streamer RaKai has been banned from the platform after he was seen texting while driving during a livestream.

Steaming while driving has become a rising trend in recent times as several Twitch streamers have designed in-car setups for livestreaming and interaction with their fans.

A similar incident happened a day earlier when streamer RaKai, a regular collaborator of Kai Cenat, went live while driving.

The livestream showed the popular Twitch streamer looking at his phone multiple times while driving.

At one point, RaKai nearly swerved off the road while looking at his phone, but he was able to regain control of the wheel just in time.

Despite that, he kept glancing at his phone, even holding it in front of his face, obstructing his view of the road.

The livestream went viral on social media platforms as several raised concerns over what they called reckless driving.

Subsequently, Twitch took notice of the complaints and banned RaKai from the platform as it investigates the matter.

The move comes days after the platform revised its rules on dangerous driving on June 9.

“Dangerous or distracted driving–such as operating your vehicle while interacting with your stream in a way that removes your eyes from the road or hands from controlling your vehicle–is never acceptable on Twitch,” the rule read.

While the platform does not disclose if it has banned a streamer, RaKai has confirmed that he could not go live on Twitch.

“I thought I was over… I wasn’t able to stream yesterday because they needed to do an investigation or some bulls—t,” he said in a recent interview.